The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Science
Our Future

How Tasmanian scientists will help save unique endangered species

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 31 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are an estimated 50 to 100 red handfish left in the wild. Picture supplied
There are an estimated 50 to 100 red handfish left in the wild. Picture supplied

Scientists from the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) have rallied to rescue a critically endangered species in Tasmanian waters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.