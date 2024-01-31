How Tasmanian scientists will help save unique endangered species

Scientists from the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) have rallied to rescue a critically endangered species in Tasmanian waters.
Twenty-five red handfish have been taken to IMAS' Taroona facility in an effort to safeguard them from predicted high sea and atmospheric temperatures this summer.
There are an estimated 50 to 100 red handfish left in the wild.
Jemina Stuart-Smith, who co-leads the red handfish research and conservation program at IMAS, said the species' home was facing severe habitat loss and degradation.
"Primarily through an increase in the abundance of native urchins which have overgrazed their habitat," Dr Stuart-Smith said.
"The area already faces multiple threats - it's close to urban areas and is impacted by run-off, direct disturbance through boating and anchoring, and of course climate change impacts."
The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water along with the Tasmanian government hosted an emergency workshop to consider the risks of moving the fish.
Red handfish conservation breeding project leader at IMAS Andrew Trotter said the consensus from the workshop was to relocate a proportion of the population into captivity.
"This strategy certainly isn't without risk, but the handfish relocation from sea to aquariums was quite seamless, and they settled into their new homes very nicely," Dr Trotter said.
"They were feeding very well within a day, and our aim now is to keep them healthy and content until it's safe to return them.
"We don't want to keep them any longer than necessary - they're wild animals and belong in the sea."
He said staff were on a 24-hour call out roster to ensure they were well looked after.
"So we believe they are quite safe with us - but there is certainly a feeling of heightened responsibility among our team, given how small the wild population is," he said.
"It was a difficult decision to make but despite the risk, it was the right approach."
IMAS scientists plan to hold the red handfish in captivity until winter, but their release depends on their habitat being suitable for them to return to.
