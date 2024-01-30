Tasmania commits to mandatory CCTV in abattoir killing rooms

Animal cruelty in Tasmania's meat industry will be "stamped out" according to the state government as it continues to investigate five abattoirs exposed in abuse allegations.
The Farm Transparency Project released photos and footage taken at five Tasmanian abattoirs where animals were allegedly kicked, beaten or remained conscious after being stunned for slaughter.
The animal activist images led the government to create a livestock taskforce to investigate and consider stronger laws and regulation in the industry to improve animal welfare.
The Liberal government has now committed to mandatory CCTV surveillance in abattoirs, knackeries and slaughterhouses.
Tasmania would become the first state and territory in Australia to legislate mandatory CCTV in multi-species abattoirs if such laws were passed.
Liberal and Labor voted down a proposal by the Greens in 2022 to introduce such surveillance laws in Tasmania's animal welfare act.
In the same year Queensland made CCTV footage mandatory in horse slaughter abattoirs.
The Australian Meat Industry Council has rejected calls for mandatory surveillance in all abattoirs due to privacy, cyber security, potential misrepresentation and financial impost, but supports voluntary CCTV.
Primary Industries Minster Jo Palmer said the government through Biosecurity Tasmania is looking at what legislative changes will be needed for mandatory CCTV.
She said an industry reference group had also been established to improve animal welfare, chaired by Launceston red meat farmer Felicity Richards.
"The taskforce that I established in late 2023 and includes representation from the RSPCA, TasFarmers, Sprout, Dairy Tas and the Australian Meat Industry Council, is looking into regulatory mechanisms that will enable video surveillance to be mandated as a priority," Ms Palmer said.
"This taskforce is developing a new Tasmanian standard, guidelines and a strategy to achieve strong animal welfare practices and meet the expectations of both the Tasmanian livestock processing industry and the community."
Up to 15 abattoirs and slaughter houses of various sizes and species operate in Tasmania.
Ms Palmer said all but nine had introduced voluntary CCTV surveillance of their operations, with meat producers already indicating a desire for such surveillance.
Ms Palmer said abattoir owners had been interviewed as part of a detailed investigation into the five abattoirs shown in FTP's footage.
This includes footage taken at Tasmanian Quality Meats at Cressy, The Local Meat Co (formely Kentish Quality Meats), at Sheffield, and Scottsdale Pork's Ten Mile Enterprises Meat Facility at Springfield.
"The footage has been reviewed by qualified animal welfare experts, including the department's veterinarians," Ms Palmer said.
"The footage has been discussed with the operators and a number of employees, together with facility owners...informing further inspections and lines of inquiry," she said.
"I can advise that inspections, and unannounced visits into other processing facilities continue to be undertaken by Biosecurity Tasmania."
