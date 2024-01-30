The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania commits to mandatory CCTV in abattoir killing rooms

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated January 31 2024 - 9:47am, first published 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image: Farm Transparency Project
Image: Farm Transparency Project

Animal cruelty in Tasmania's meat industry will be "stamped out" according to the state government as it continues to investigate five abattoirs exposed in abuse allegations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.