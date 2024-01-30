Rockliff hit from both ends of politics after candidates announced

With polarising Liberal Party figure Eric Abetz confirmed as a candidate for the next state election, Jeremy Rockliff was being hit from both sides of politics on Tuesday for either lurching too far to the right or to the left.
Independent MHA John Tucker, who defected from the Liberals last May, said the preselection of four additional conservatives by the party's membership was a sign that the rank and file has "had a gutful" of left-leaning Liberal Party policies.
"The Tasmanian Liberals have been hijacked by an unrepresentative left-wing cabal intent on pursuing policies that better belong in the Greens Party room," Mr Tucker said on Tuesday.
He suggested that Mr Abetz's revival represented an internal conservative "insurrection" against Mr Rockliff's party leadership. At the same time, the National Party also loomed as a threat that could split the Liberal vote if it entered state politics.
"The Liberal base has had a gutful, and the Premier and his minions are now terrified by both the Abetz insurrection internally and the external threat presented by the National Party, with increasing speculation that the Nationals are coming."
But within hours, Mr Rockliff was targeted by opponents to his left, accusing him of lurching too far in the opposite direction.
Labor's Elwick MLC Josh Willie said the preselection of "hard right" candidates like Mr Abetz and Franklin candidate Aldo Antolli showed that the moderate policies pursued by Premiers Hodgman, Gutwein and Rockliff were being "kicked to the curb".
"Is this a concerted effort by conservatives in the Liberal Party to take over, and what does that mean for Jeremy Rockliff's leadership," he said.
"Tasmanians know he's a moderate Liberal, but we've seen the preselection of hard-right candidates for the next state election, climate change deniers, a senator who's been in the federal parliament for 28 years.
"His leadership is under threat if these candidates come into the parliament."
Liberal Party president Michael McKenna confirmed four candidates on Tuesday - Mr Abetz, Franklin Councillor Mr Antolli, and Meander Valley Council Mayor and Deputy Mayor Wayne Johnston and Stephanie Cameron - had been preselected for the next state election.
The Liberal Party's existing state members were also all confirmed as candidates.
Mr Willie also took aim at Mr Tucker's comment, saying it highlighted the dysfunction of the present Liberal government.
"It is Jeremy Rockliff's leadership that has presided over this. He has lost two party members to the crossbench, and they are now holding the party to ransom.
"And last year, there was the very public and controversial standoff with an experienced member of his team - the Attorney-General, and we almost went to an election.
"Many Tasmanians are talking about an early election because they see the dysfunction of this government."
