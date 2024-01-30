Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra to 'share the music' in first northern residency

The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra has unveiled the details for its first ever northern residency this February.
The award-winning state ensemble will situate itself in Launceston for four days next month for a program of interactive experiences and performances across the north as part of its 2024 season.
The inaugural residency will include a series of public concerts, school performances, community rehearsals, workshops and masterclasses with an aim of making great music "accessible to everyone".
"We love connecting with people of all ages and sharing music of every stripe that is exciting, familiar, fun or deeply moving," said Caroline Sharpen, the TSO's chief executive officer.
"All of us at the TSO are so pleased to be spending several days on the ground sharing music, our experience and also learning also from Tasmania's young people."
The program includes main stage performances and grassroots workshops from February 8 to 11 in various locations in the north and tailored school concerts for kindergarten to year six students on Feb 9.
Those interactive school performances will be presented by Tasmanian actor Jane Longhurst and conducted by Gary Wain, and are one of two youth-focused events on the ticket, with the other a 75-minute Family Concert led by the Mini TSO ensemble at George Town Memorial Hall on February 8 and Scotch Oakburn College on the 9th.
And one of the residency's biggest shows will be a 90-minute Strings of the TSO concert featuring the music from Bach in the 1700s to Max Richter today.
More information can be found at the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra website.
