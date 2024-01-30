Making a splash: Why now is a great time to be a golf fan in Launceston!

For an avid golfer, there is not much better than a round on your local course.
However, two new Launceston businesses are doing their best to provide an entertaining alternative.
Opening in December and January respectively, Splash Golf and X-Golf have joined Willfit golf in the Launceston market and have been popular additions.
Offering an incredibly family-friendly atmosphere at Grindelwald's Tamar Valley Resort, Splash Golf is as simple as the name suggests.
Given a pitching wedge or similar, players hit from one of 16 tee-bays into Grindelwald's Lake Serene with floating targets offering the chance to win prizes.
Growing up in the Hunter Valley, general manager Damien Pinkerton lived near an Aqua Golf facility and has always wanted to produce something similar at the resort.
And when the jumping pillows were unable to resume operation around two years ago, the perfect time and place arose.
"We opened on the 21st of December and it's been hugely successful," he said.
"We only made one social media post at that time and hadn't done any paid marketing or anything since then and it has been booming ever since.
"It's a bit of a fun activity and novelty that anyone of any age can have a go at and it seems to have piqued people's interests, which is really exciting for us."
In order for it to be open for Christmas, the facility isn't 100 per cent complete yet - with Pinkerton and the crew looking to add "another dozen or so" targets to the lake.
Throughout the year, an undercover area will be added as well to make sure that it's weatherproof all year round.
Pinkerton is hopeful of partnering with other local businesses in the Tamar Valley area to provide a full tourism experience for the region.
Splash Golf is open from 10am to 5pm daily, with a bucket of balls costing $18 and featuring approximately 45 balls. Large corporate groups and birthday parties can also book the facility.
It's taken X-Golf more than a decade to hit Tasmania but Launceston was the first cab off the rank on January 8.
Developed by brothers Ben and Charles Styles in 2012, X-Golf now have 22 stores in Australia, with Rodney Williams managing the Launceston experience.
"The concept is pretty simple - it's entertainment for all ages. You can combine golf with drinks, pizza and having a bit of fun," he said.
"It's been incredibly popular so far, we have been very excited by the way Launceston has embraced it and we've had people from all over the state dropping in as well."
The indoor facility located at 90 Gleadow Street in Invermay features six simulators of two different varieties - EYE and NEX.
Williams explained the difference between the two.
"The NEX simulators also have laser technology built into them, so they are far more accurate for the professional golfer that wants to get better at their game," he said.
"All of them work beautifully for having a game and having a hit and some fun but the NEX ones just give better data on spin, where you strike the ball and things like that."
He admitted that the facility's main age demographic so far had been 20 to 45-year-old males but several family groups had booked in on Tuesday - enjoying the family booth package.
X-Golf is open from 10am to 10pm on Monday through to Thursday, 10am to 11am on Friday and Saturday and from 10am until 5pm on Sunday.
