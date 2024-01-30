What are the best places for a pub feed in Launceston?

Everyone craves a pub meal sometime.
Whether it be for the atmosphere or the food, there's something about a bar, a tavern, the taproom and the public house that keeps drawing us in.
So, in no particular order, The Examiner has compiled its favourite places for a pub feed and a good night out.
The Irish
This one's a Launceston institution, and one with a colourful convict past.
The Irish Pub on Brisbane Street was established in 1835 by emancipated convict Josiah Pritcher, and has been through plenty of changes since - but what stays the same is the charm.
And, although plenty of the pubs on this list have heritage, this one's a little different - it's actually older than Launceston itself.
You don't stay in business that long unless you're doing something right.
Cock 'n' Bull
Built in 1850, the Cock 'n' Bull British Pub on Wellington Street has likely been running the same formula of delicious dishes since its founding.
The only way you can account for that kind of success is the very best roast of the day every day for the last 173 years.
It's pub-grub and has a classic atmosphere; you can't go wrong with that.
Sports Garden Hotel
There are no better friends than sports and beer, except maybe beer and food - but that's alright, you'll find all three here.
Opened in 2020, the Sports Garden Hotel has quickly become one of the go-to spots to grab a feed and enjoy any and all games on the big screen. And it has all the classic pub fare from fish and chips to chicken parmigiana.
Royal Oak
This pub "holds a special place in the heart of most anyone that has walked in its doors," according to once-Examiner reporter Brinley Duggan - and he's still right.
The Oak is an iconic landmark in Launceston; mostly for its music but also for its history, which, like some other pubs on this list, goes back more than 150 years (and includes its share of ghost stories).
For live music, local drinks and an unmatched atmosphere, the Oak is locals' favourite local.
Sporties
Seven days a week, this self-proclaimed "proper sports pub" on Charles Street streams every game under the sun.
Sporties Hotel is a local favourite for a few reasons: great food, great drinks, and great atmosphere. With some of the best parmis in town, Sporties is a regular roost for fans of any code looking to snag dinner and entertainment.
