World champion delivers BMX masterclass to Launceston's next generation

"It would be like if Gael Monfils arrived at the Launceston Tennis Centre."
That was how Launceston BMX Club's David Steward described the magnitude of hosting Eddy Clerte at their St Leonards track on the weekend.
A bronze medallist at the BMX European Championships, the 25-year-old has been as high as eighth in world rankings.
But the Frenchman's best niche is in pump track, where he earned a bronze and silver medal at the 2018 and '19 world championships, before claiming his breakthrough title as pump track world champion in 2021.
After hearing the request of BMX club president Matt Manshanden, Clerte delivered a coaching clinic for kids who had arrived from all across the state.
"There were four coaching sessions over the weekend, two on Saturday, two on Sunday, the kids were getting next level tips to take their riding to what could be construed as the next level for some kids," Steward said.
"He had his phone out there and was videoing what they were doing and giving them one-on-one feedback on what to look out for."
The pro session has come at a handy time for Launceston BMX Club, with youngsters and adults gearing up for the first round of AusCycling's State Series at the St Leonards track this weekend.
With more than 140 riders entered - a bigger number than the state finals last year - Steward said having Clerte at the track gives aspiring youngsters a chance to visualise their path to the pro circuit.
"It was amazing to see how well he went down with the younger riders, they absolutely loved it," he said.
"It's inspirational ... meeting people like him up close, it sticks in your memory and gives you that inspiration to potentially follow your dream."
Alongside providing the chance to meet international stars, the club are hoping to give Northern BMX riders a higher-standard track to race on as they continue to develop numbers in the sport.
"We've got no intentions of sitting on our hands, we've got aspirations to further develop the track, we want to develop a five-metre starting hill to be along with the national standard," Steward said.
"It's so they can go anywhere in the country, if not overseas, and feel comfortable to participate and compete at the highest level they can."
The club's next come-and-try day will be in April and is welcome to any kids or adults who want to enter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.