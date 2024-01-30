Stockman's sudden death a 'medical and factual enigma', Coroner finds

The mysterious death of a 35-year-old stockman found ill at the gates of the large Fingal Valley property 'Malahide' remained a medical and factual enigma, a coroner has found.
Coroner Olivia McTaggart conducted an inquest into the death of Robert John Ryan on January 9, 2015, which included numerous medical and toxicological witnesses.
Mr Ryan died of multiple organ failure two days after being found vomiting near the front gate to the property.
The 2021 inquest examined the possibility of farm chemicals being involved in Mr Ryan's death.
"The diagnosis of Mr Ryan's condition as chemical poisoning was the most plausible diagnosis to be made upon the scant history and facts," Ms McTaggart said.
She said the factual circumstances did not point towards suicide, and there was no note, no apology and no admissions.
"Even after many years of investigation, positive evidence of suicide has not been uncovered," she said.
"I cannot determine to the standard required the cause of Mr Ryan's death or the crucial circumstances surrounding it."
Ms McTaggart was critical of Mr Ryan's wife, Deborah, whose evidence could not be relied upon [and] did not assist when it potentially could have done so.
She said Ms Ryan was evasive about the state of the couple's relationship or knowledge of any suicidal thoughts.
She said that, in hindsight, the Tasmania Police and Worksafe Tasmania investigations should have been more thorough given the unusual circumstances.
"Mr Ryan's sudden death should have been investigated initially as a suspicious death," she said.
Ms McTaggart said Mr Ryan had no particular stress and no enemies in his life.
He had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 19 but was taking medication.
"He had never expressed thoughts of suicide to his family friends or doctor," she said.
On morning of his death Mr Ryan and his stepson picked up a load of farm chemicals which included glyphosate and MCPA from Western Junction.
After unloading the chemicals Mr Ryan went back to his house and made a cup of coffee which he took with him.
Ms Ryan described her husband as laughing and appearing to be his normal self.
Farm employee Allister Woods said he saw Mr Ryan near a petrol bowser.
"I thought he was stealing fuel, his reaction on seeing me was one of guilt," he told the inquest.
Shortly after at about 9.30am Mr Woods rang Mr Ryan to give him his directions for the day.
"I find that Mr Ryan arrived at the front gate of Malahide while speaking to Mr Woods or having just finished perhaps at 9.35am," Ms McTaggart said.
At 9.40am a property employee Mr Barnes found Mr Ryan bent over on his knees and described a trail of vomit and what 'looked like a clear liquid with black streaks in it."
When Mr Woods arrived he asked Mr Ryan if he had taken poison and he said he had not.
The inquest heard that a sheep drench on the property, Dectomax, was blue in colour.
"Mr Woods said that three days later the grass was dead in the spot where Mr Ryan had vomited," Ms McTaggart said.
Mr Ryan was taken to the St Marys' Community Health Centre where he was treated for pesticide or herbicide poisoning with atropine and then to the Launceston General Hospital
Ms Ryan said in her affidavit that she when she arrived at St Marys asked her husband if he drank the chemicals and he said "dont be so f---ing stupid baby".
"I doubt whether Mr Ryan was able to make such a statement ," Ms McTaggart said.
Later at the LGH Ms Ryan said she heard him tell staff that he was not aware of coming into contact with a snake or spider.
"I do not accept this statement on its face and I find that Mr Ryan was variously in a state of reduced consciousness at the LGH and unable to give information to inform his treatment," Ms McTaggart said.
Despite treatment Mr Ryan lost consciousness and died at 5.45pm on January 9 2015.
Three days after Mr Ryan's death Mr Woods found a drench gun containing Dectomax in an animal shed at Malahide.
An autopsy by State Forensic Pathologist Donald Ritchey led him to conclude Mr Ryan died of serotonin toxicity.
Testing of Mr Ryan's coffee cup found caffeine but no other chemical or restricted drug was present.
Ms McTaggart said that evidence did not suggest that Mr Ryan was the victim of homicide or that anyone else contributed to his death.
However, Ms McTaggart ruled out accidental ingestion of chemicals.
"It is fanciful to consider that he could have consumed such quantities without known he had done so," she said.
Mr Ryan's diary was produced to the court after the inquest.
"It is surprising that she did not apparently turn her mind to the potential importance of the diary in light of what she knew was a complicated investigation into her husband's death," Ms McTaggart said.
In her findings Ms McTaggart said Ms Ryan had made a number of diary entries in her husband's diary after his death.
"Mrs Ryan's manner of answering questions at inquest was histrionic and her answers to questions appeared dramatic and deliberately constructed," she said.
"The hypothesis that Ms Ryan intentionally poisoned Mr Ryan with an unknown substance, not necessarily a farm chemical, is required to be considered.
"I have outlined that significant aspects of Ms Ryan's evidence were bizarre and unsatisfactory. She was either unwilling or unable to give the court an accurate account of her relationship with Mr Ryan."
"It would seem that if she had been so inclined Ms Ryan may well have had the opportunity of placing a lethal substance in her husband's coffee.
"However, no lethal poison of any type was detected in his ante mortem blood.
"I accept the submission of counsel assisting that Ms Ryan likely did not have the ability to execute such a plan."
However, Ms McTaggart found that Ms Ryan's evidence and diary entries may be thought to be consistent with covering up some knowledge on her part of suicidal intentions by Mr Ryan.
She said the medical treatment was of a high standard.
"His death could not have been reasonably prevented," she said.
"Whilst Mr Ryan's illness appeared to the majority of experts to be a farm chemical poisoning it is far from clear what that chemical actually was and how his exposure occurred," Ms McTaggart said.
