'Every taxpayer gets a tax cut': How much ordinary Tasmanians stand to gain from Stage Three

As many as nine out of 10 Tasmanian taxpayers will be better off under the revised Stage Three tax cuts according to Treasurer Jim Chalmers.
Dr Chalmers touched down in Northern Tasmania to spruik the new tax policy, claiming the state stood the most to gain.
"Tasmania will be the biggest beneficiary of Labor's cost of living tax cut for Middle Australia," he said.
"88 per cent of workers get a bigger tax cut.
"Nationally, every taxpayer gets a tax cut, but 84 per cent get a bigger tax cut ... This is all about giving cost of living pressure relief to people who are doing it tough.
"This is all about recognising that we can give a tax cut to every taxpayer, but we can have a greater emphasis on middle Australia so that people can deal with these cost of living pressures that they are confronting."
The original Stage Three cuts, which are still legislated, removed the 37 per cent tax bracket for those earning between between $120,000 and $180,000 and increased the top tax bracket from $180,000 to $200,000.
The new policy, which was endorsed by Labor party members but is yet to pass parliament, reinstates the 37 per cent bracket for those earning between $135,000 and $190,000 and lowered the bottom tax rate to 16 per cent.
Under the new scheme, those earning the average Tasmanian income of $66,684 per year will receive a $1346 tax cut, as opposed to the $542 cut under the original Stage Three plans put forward by the Scott Morrison-led Coalition Government.
Those earning in the highest income brackets, above $190,000, will receive a $4500 tax cut rather than the $7600 to $9100 ones initially proposed.
Lyons MP Brian Mitchell - whose electorate is home to 46,000 taxpayers - said the changes would benefit nearly 90 per cent.
"They're going to get an average of $1271 a year back in tax cuts," he said.
"40,000 of those 46,000 taxpayers are better off as a direct result of those changes.
"Nine out of 10 Tasmanians will get a bigger tax cut as a result of latest changes."
Dr Chalmers said the move, which backtracked on an election pledge to leave the cuts proposed by the Coalition untouched, was necessary given the prevailing economic circumstances.
He urged the Opposition to commit its support for the new policy and not reverse it when next in government, as the move would increase taxes on "Middle Australia".
"This is primarily about household economics, not Canberra politics," Dr Chalmers said.
"We call on the Opposition to stop playing politics with his tax cut and do something meaningful for the people that we represent.
"We are putting the people before politics."
Dr Chalmers said the cuts had been designed to mitigate any impact on inflation.
He also said the government was not considering reneging on other previous commitments, such as reinstating a negative gearing policy abandoned after the 2019 election.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.