The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Council and Politics

'Every taxpayer gets a tax cut': How much ordinary Tasmanians stand to gain from Stage Three

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
January 30 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Lyons MP Brian Mitchell talk about the proposed changes to the Stage Three tax cuts with Haywards managing director Steve Edmunds and Luke Taylor at Haywards in Western Junction. Picture by Paul Scambler
Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Lyons MP Brian Mitchell talk about the proposed changes to the Stage Three tax cuts with Haywards managing director Steve Edmunds and Luke Taylor at Haywards in Western Junction. Picture by Paul Scambler

As many as nine out of 10 Tasmanian taxpayers will be better off under the revised Stage Three tax cuts according to Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Council and Politics

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.