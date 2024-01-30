'This day was always going to come': Council to lead consultation over Divo

Beauty Point's beloved "Divo" will remain in place for the time being, with the community given the chance to have its say over the diving platform's future.
West Tamar Council and the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service received an anonymous complaint about the platform's condition, with the news the board could be removed breaking on social media late January.
The council then announced it would consult the community on behalf of the Parks and Wildlife Service.
Mayor Christina Holmdahl said while the state government owned the diving board, the council was willing to step up and play a role to ensure the beloved community asset was retained.
"The reality is, this day was always going to come, but the council wants to see the platform either repaired or replaced by the department," Cr Holmdahl said.
"The council understands the importance of the platform to the Beauty Point community, particularly if the existing platform does need to be replaced, and believes it is best placed to lead the consultation process with residents on behalf of Parks and Wildlife."
Cr Holmdahl said the council had confirmed there were no immediate plans to remove the diving board.
She said the consultation process was vital to understanding what the community wanted if the Divo was removed - whether residents wanted another swimming pontoon, and whether it should be in the same location.
"We encourage anyone in our community with an interest to engage in this process," she said.
"We believe that involving our passionate locals in this decision-making process is vital to finding a solution that aligns with the needs and wishes of all West Tamar residents."
Councillor Joshua Manticas, who had been vocal about the matter on social media, said it was good to see the council and the government stepping up and listening to the community.
"The community has a right to open consultation and transparency," he said.
"I just want to see positive outcomes for our community, whatever they look like. It's the community that lives here."
Consultation over the future of the Divo will run from February 12 to March 10, on the West Tamar Council and PWS websites.
