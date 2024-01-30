TCL's team of January: Davey's outstanding bowling bucks hard-hitting trend

January has been a good month to be a batter in the TCL - unless they have faced Longford's Kieran Davey.
The right-arm pace bowler has been a cut above in the Tigers' two matches this month - taking 6-18 and 1-18 at a miserly average of 5.14.
His January form takes his yearly statistics to 15 wickets at 7.27 - the fifth-best in the league behind Sam McLean, Glenn Ellis, Tristan Weeks and Jonty Manktelow.
Speaking of Weeks, he has maintained and extended his lead in The Examiner's TCL player of the year award - moving to 13 votes.
However, he has some more opposition on his tail with teammate Stan Tyson and Davey joining Manktelow on five votes.
Tristan Weeks (Hadspen)
Weeks' first year in the TCL has obviously been an outstanding one and Hadspen's coach is continuing to lead the way with both bat and ball - making scores of 81 and 68 in January.
Nathan Balym (Hadspen)
Weeks' domination hasn't been a one-man show out at Hadspen, with opening partner Nathan Balym putting in some strong performances too - hitting 41, 87 and 56.
Dan Forster (Longford)
Joining Longford from Westbury before Christmas, top-order batter Forster has made an immediate impact. Scoring 92 runs across two innings in January, he's made 137 at an average of 45 in four matches.
Stan Tyson (Hadspen)
Another Hadspen recruit who has added to the Chieftains' star-studded line-up, Tyson is either able to score runs or tie down the opposition with his spinners.
Drew Clark (Trevallyn)
Since coming back from a devastating medial cruciate ligament injury suffered in the NTFA Division One Reserves grand final, Clark has been fantastic for his side.
Eden Burns (Perth)
He may have only played one premier league game for Perth across January but Burns certainly made it worth his while, smacking 70 against ACL in a massive win for the Demons.
Dylan Sharman (Legana)
Former club captain Sharman has been a steady head for the Durhams' middle-order throughout January, recording scores of 43, 39 and 41 in a win-less month for the club.
Daniel Smith (Trevallyn)
Power-hitter Smith has certainly shown his credentials in Trevallyn's three matches this month. Smith has blasted 28* from 12 balls, 31 from 15 and another knock of 20.
Glenn Ellis (Hadspen)
The Chieftains are bursting at the seams with all-rounders and Ellis is no exception - making 60 runs at 30 and taking six wickets at a tidy 14 this month.
Troy Huggins (ACL)
ACL's captain-coach has been reliable for the Bluebacks this season, claiming a fantastic 4-20 in the side's first win.
Kieran Davey (Longford)
What a month it has been for Davey, who is maintaining his reputation as one of the league's best bowlers and looking like a major threat heading into finals.
