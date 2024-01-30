Hometown hero headlines 'extremely challenging' Tasmanian ironman

Cameron Wurf will be attracting plenty of support for Sunday's Ironman 70.3 Tasmania.
The Hobart-born 40-year-old has spent the past six weeks in his hometown after a four-year hiatus based out of Andorra.
And with last year's winner Jake Birtwhistle trading places with him in Europe as he prepares for a Paris Olympics bid, the home crowd will likely be right behind the endurance athlete, who has established himself in the latest of three sports as an international-standard competitor.
As a rower, the former Hutchins student became an under-23 world champion and 2004 Olympian while as a pro cyclist he rode for eight teams in as many years, contesting three Grand Tours and three classics.
Wurf was definitive in outlining his objective ahead of his first race for 2024.
"Like everyone at the start of the year it's a mix of excitement to get the season underway and nerves and apprehension about the unknown of where your form is at but it's the same for everyone," he said.
"I think I've demonstrated over the last number of years on the ironman circuit that every time I line up in a race, I do everything I can to first and foremost get into the lead and then try and stay there, my intention for Sunday will be no different."
In preparation for the grueling event, Wurf has been training with the Tasmanian Institute of Sport to ensure he is at his best.
"There's a really great youth-development program in triathlon and swimming particularly going on down here, and athletics, so I've actually been training with a lot of the TIS groups," he said.
"Every session is full gas with 16-year-olds so it just reminds me of being back in the rowing days, morning and afternoon, absolutely flat out.
"I've certainly had to increase my mid-afternoon nap quota back to how it used to be."
With the course set to welcome athletes from every state and territory, as well as from 20 other countries, Wurf believed his familiarity would be a competitive edge.
"I know every little inch of the road so I'll do everything that I can to try and turn that into an advantage for myself and if the wind blows it can also add another element to it to make it extremely challenging," he said.
"But I don't think it would matter where you put the bike course in Tasmania, it's probably going to be the toughest bike course in Oceania.
"You don't get many free kicks on the roads here, they are pretty tough to pedal on and the wind can be brutal, the little rollers are quite deceptively steep seemingly everywhere so I'm really looking forward to that part of it.
"I think it will make for a really exciting race and a really fair race and give everyone an opportunity to try and play their cards."
The ironman will begin Sunday morning, while the 'ironkids' event for junior athletes will be held on Saturday.
