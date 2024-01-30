Dr Cyril Latt finds a new home at Oatlands and Campbell Town

St Marys' much loved doctor Cyril Latt has found a new role across two towns in the Midlands after leaving the East Coast at the end of 2023.
Dr Latt will now work full time as a general practitioner at the Oatlands Surgery and visit Campbell Town Specialist Care every Wednesday.
Both services are bulk billed.
When contacted, Dr Latt said that he would also visit St Marys one week every 1-2 months.
This might change according to patient demands, he said.
Specialist Care Coordinator Dr Alhossain Khalafallah said it was "amazing" to have Dr Latt on board in Campbell Town.
After not having a GP for six months Campbell Town Area Community Service Board chairperson David Gatenby said stress levels were rising in the community.
"We have aged people that have got to go to Launceston ... it is taking its toll on our community. The stress levels are going up, and it is unfortunate," Mr Gatenby said at the time.
Ochre Health provide locum doctors in Campbell Town but do not have a permanent doctor.
"We try of course to attract more GP but as you know, it is very difficult to get nowadays, a GP in in any remote area or rural area," Dr Khalafallah said.
People in Campbell Town have been travelling to Oatlands, Longford, Launceston and even Hobart, he said.
That's why it's so important to have someone like Dr Latt in the community, Dr Khalafallah said.
The Campbell Town community is largely elderly and it's important for communities like that to experience continuity of care, Dr Khalafallah said.
"You need someone familiar with [the] history, with [the] complaints of the patients."
Barry Hancock from St Marys said he would travel to Campbell Town to see Dr Latt.
"I would rather see Dr Latt as I would prefer to have one doctor who knows my history versus locums who need a lot of time to catch up," Mr Hancock said.
St Marys resident Barbara Longue said she was thrilled that the hospital was open and that the GP practice seems to functioning smoothly.
Bulk billing is in place and appointment are easy to get, she said.
"Still hoping to have permanent GP here," Ms Longue said.
"But I won't be adding petrol costs and time to drive to see Dr Latt as much as I love and appreciate him."
