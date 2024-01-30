Roll up, roll up: The Moscow Circus is coming to Launceston

The Great Moscow Circus is coming back to Launceston bringing a night of thrills and acrobatic feats not seen since its last visit seven years ago.
Organiser and co-owner Mark Edgley said the company was looking forward to bringing the "wow factor" to local audiences.
One of the highlights of the new show are BMX scooter riders, "the world's funniest clown", trampoline performers, trapeze artists, the "wheel of death" and motorcyclists in the globe.
"Overall, it's a great, well choreographed show, bringing you full on entertainment, value for money, and really is for all ages from two year olds to the 100 year olds."
The circus last performed in Launceston in 2017 and was even here in 1988.
The Great Moscow Circus has been running since 1965 in Australia and is owned by the Edgley and Webber families.
The circus has nothing to do with Russia and is "an Australian brand with international acts," Mr Edgley said.
The name comes from the Moscow Circus School, a famous international school once attended by performers all over the former Soviet Union, Mr Edgley said.
It's a brand name like Cirque du Soleil, he said.
"We've got nothing to do with Russia. This is an Australian owned brand."
There are performers from Ukraine, Armenia and Australia in the show, Mr Edgley said.
The circus has visited Hobart and will make its way to Launceston, Burnie and Devonport before heading to Victoria.
The Moscow Circus will be performing in Launceston at Glebe Farm from the 15 February to 3 March.
For more details visit the Great Moscow Circus website.
