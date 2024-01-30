Find out how much it costs to keep a Tasmanian prisoner locked up

It cost $620 per day to keep a prisoner in jail in Tasmania each day in 2022-23
The daily cost is the second highest across Australian jurisdictions behind the ACT where it cost $719 per prisoner per day.
The daily cost to keep a Tasmanian prisoner incarcerated is more than $200 above the national average.
It is also above the nightly rate of a five-star hotel on Hobart's waterfront of about $500 a night on a Friday or Saturday night.
The recent Productivity Commission's Report on Government Services for the justice area showed Tasmanian prisoners spent less time out of their cell than prisoners in other states and territories at 7.3 hours a day in 2022-23.
The national average for time spent out of a cell was 8.8 hours a day.
Assaults on prison officers by inmates were twice the rate in Tasmania than any other Australian jurisdiction at a rate of four per 100 prisoners.
The next highest rate was in New South Wales at 1.83 per 100 prisoners.
Prisoner-on-prisoner assaults in Tasmania at a rate of 17.7 assaults per 100 prisoners, which was the second highest of all jurisdictions.
The Tasmanian prisoner population was 679 in 2022-23, which was up from 642 in 2021-22.
The percentage of Tasmanian prisoners who participated in education programs was below the national average at 21.5 per cent.
This was up from 13.1 per cent in 2013-14.
