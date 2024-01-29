Three-vehicle crash at Kings Meadows underpass near Bunnings

UPDATE 9.10AM:
The scene of the crash has now been cleared.
No serious injuries were reported by Tasmania Police.
EARLIER:
Emergency services are attending a three-vehicle crash in King Meadows.
The incident occurred on the Midlands Highway underpass, between Kate Reed Reserve and the roundabout near Bunnings.
Tasmania Police reported the crash shortly after 8am.
"There are no serious injuries reported," a police statement read.
"Police urge caution whilst travelling through the area."
