Over two-thirds of Tasmanians are using smart meters to shave power costs

Seventy per cent of Tasmanians are now using smart meters to pay their power bills, and the government says it's on track to putting a advanced meter in every household in the state by 2026.
The advanced meters can be installed on household power boxes, and are able to remotely measure power usage, eliminating the need for a manual reading every quarter.
Customers can also download the Aurora phone app, which lets them see their power usage in near real time.
They can see which times of the day and week they are using the most power.
Energy and Renewables Minister Nick Duigan said one in three Tasmanian homes are now using the aurora+ app and reaping its benefits.
"Being able to see how and when you're using energy is powerful, as it reinforces the necessary changes inside the home needed to bring down your energy usage," Mr Duigan said.
"Aurora+ is an amazing tool that enables customers to better understand and control their energy costs - that's why we would like as many Tasmanians to benefit from it as possible."
Any household with an advanced meter installed and on an eligible tariff is able to use the Aurora app.
