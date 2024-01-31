Not all electric cars are expensive to purchase

MICHAEL Robinson's criticism of Minister Nick Duigan for promoting electric vehicles as such cars are 'expensive' was unfair and unwarranted. A quick perusal of electric cars for sale shows that new ones can be bought for around $38,000, which is hardly 'expensive' for a new car. Of course, others can go for much more money, but so can non-electric vehicles.
It should also be noted that when motor cars first started to become popular in the mid 20th century their price's for the times were horrendously expensive based on yearly incomes. And far more so than the current electric versions that will not too far in the distant future replace fossil fuel powered vehicles and be as equally affordable. The technology is evolving quickly and history clearly shows that will result in better and cheaper vehicles.
Geoff McLean, Launceston
I READ with interest the Editor Craig Thomson's Editorial (The Examiner, January 28) and he without question was spot on. It would be an absolute stretch to admit the Albanese Government was voted in on Tax Cuts, that is absurd. The Labor Government attracts the people's support for a range of projected policies to achieve and all in an attempt to make life more comfortable. To hold a Government to what has been classed as a promise does not make sense. The spiralling cost of living is one of the biggest challenges for any government to address and in this way is admirable, it shows good positive leadership. The Tax Cuts in general will go ahead but with some adjustments that will go where it is desperately needed, not at the top end, but putting food on the table for those who are overwhelmed by this dilemma. Under "as they say" any pub test this effort of fairness and balance passes, and for the coalition to object will see them stay in the wilderness. Not wishing to swell Mr. Thomson's head but he is definitely on the money.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
PRIME Minister Albanese finds himself caught in a cleft-stick position of his own making. He weakly capitulated to the Morrison Government's unconscionable tax rorts for the rich, neatly hidden behind a smoke screen of a "tax cut for all", but where most got a peanut or two and a few got a bonanza. That stroke of malevolent genius from Morrison gave him immediate credit for a rea, but modest tax-cut for all, and as it turned out left Albanese holding the bag defending the highly disliked excessive and regressive tax-cuts only available to high income earners. But now Prime Minister Albanese is hiding behind a new smoke screen, one of "A promise must be honoured", even though very few supported his election because of "that" promise, and many held their noses as they voted Labor as second preference, despite the promise he so admires.
Labor weakly refers to repairing bracket creep, but the bracket creep process remains, as incompetence or political-self-interest fails to address the system issue.
There has been no indexation of Medicare rebates for decades. Funny how they manage annual indexation for luxury-car-tax though, guess it is just a matter of priorities!
I find myself wondering if the real motivation isn't simply, that Pollies have realised the only way to get an effective pay increase these days, is to cut their taxation rate and then to hide behind the smoke screen of, "Oh it's for everyone".
M.Fyfe, Riverside
FACTS need to be provided to counter the claims made by Jenny Weber (The Examiner, January 13).
Utilising paste to fill voids in an underground mine is not suitable in all cases. The geotechnical considerations include the nature of the ore body itself, strength, paste composition, rheological properties and so on. Considerations need to ensure the paste minimises subsidence and therefore the structural integrity of the surrounding geology. Is Jenny claiming her advice can guarantee the safety of the people who work underground in an 85-year-old mine?
Also, Jenny Weber states MMG should store the tailings on their land. The proposed site of the Tailings Storage Facility is on a mine lease currently held by MMG - so it appears we agree on this point.
In a reference made last year to the claim the Tarkine is 90 percent pristine, I believe the facts suggest otherwise...
Ray Mostogl, Dilston
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.