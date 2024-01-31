Not all electric cars are expensive to purchase

I READ with interest the Editor Craig Thomson's Editorial (The Examiner, January 28) and he without question was spot on. It would be an absolute stretch to admit the Albanese Government was voted in on Tax Cuts, that is absurd. The Labor Government attracts the people's support for a range of projected policies to achieve and all in an attempt to make life more comfortable. To hold a Government to what has been classed as a promise does not make sense. The spiralling cost of living is one of the biggest challenges for any government to address and in this way is admirable, it shows good positive leadership. The Tax Cuts in general will go ahead but with some adjustments that will go where it is desperately needed, not at the top end, but putting food on the table for those who are overwhelmed by this dilemma. Under "as they say" any pub test this effort of fairness and balance passes, and for the coalition to object will see them stay in the wilderness. Not wishing to swell Mr. Thomson's head but he is definitely on the money.

