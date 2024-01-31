Not all electric cars are expensive to purchase

The Examiner
February 1 2024 - 5:25am
MICHAEL Robinson's criticism of Minister Nick Duigan for promoting electric vehicles as such cars are 'expensive' was unfair and unwarranted. A quick perusal of electric cars for sale shows that new ones can be bought for around $38,000, which is hardly 'expensive' for a new car. Of course, others can go for much more money, but so can non-electric vehicles.

