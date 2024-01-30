Tasmanians are top readers and we should all make plans to enjoy nature

LIBRARIES Tasmania's annual Top 10s has just been released, uncovering what Tasmanians loved to read and borrow most from our libraries in 2023, with the 100 per cent Tasmanian, authored, illustrated, printed and published book "Tassie Rhymes for Little Tigers" by Narelda Joy, making the top three in the children's section. The book features Tasmanian animals, lists their Indigenous names (with phonics), and includes a counting game.Not only is it 100 per cent Tasmanian, it is available free to Tasmanian parents of new born Tassie babies with the encouragement to read aloud to their children every day. A wonderful initiative by the Toast for Kids Charity Inc. (also Tasmanian). Better still was the charity's inclusive publication of a braille/low vision companion version, also free to Tasmanian parents of new born babies who experience vision impairment - the combination a first for Australia.Also, great to see Tasmanians reading Tasmanian publications with Tasmanian content and in supporting our home grown creative authors and illustrators. Well done Toast for Kids!
Bianca Davey, Devonport
IN RESPONSE to: "Bay of Fires plan abandoned" The Examiner, January 20th).
We wish to make the following comments about the above article.
Firstly, it is no surprise that Binalong Bay and the Bay of Fires is suffering as a result of the impacts of mass tourism. The State Government, Break O Day Council and East Coast Tourism all actively promote and encourage ever increasing tourism numbers regardless of carrying capacity, negative impact on the environment or loss of residential amenity and quality of life. A dismal circular approach of stimulating and then responding to demand is not the answer.
We should acknowledge there are limits to growth, that natural areas have finite carrying capacities, visitor numbers need to be capped and the necessity to have values based integrated planning and management covering both private and public land which protects the Bay of Fires and Binalong Bay.
The most appropriate mechanism for addressing management issues on Parks and Wildlife land is through reserve Management Plans which are statutory documents coming under Part 3 of the National Parks and Reserves Act 2002 as opposed to Master Plans which have no legal status. For decades now successive State Governments have failed to produce Management Plans for numerous reserves all over the State including in the case of the Bay of Fires Mount Pearson State Reserve, Bay of Fires Conservation Area, Humbug Point Nature Recreation Area and Mount William National Park.
Management Plans for these reserves must be a State Government priority along with significantly increasing Parks and Wildlife resources for conservation land management responsibilities including weed and feral animal control.
Protected areas are first and foremost places set aside as sanctuaries for our precious and unique native flora and fauna and for their inspiring natural beauty. Management Plans are our best choice to ensure that these values can be maintained, enjoyed, and treasured by future generations.
Todd Dudley, President, North East Bioregional Network
I CANNOT help but wonder whether in a quiet moment of reflection Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese may regret not paying a visit to Macquarie Harbour to view the much-debated salmon farms and speak with their workers when he was last in Tasmania.
On Sunday January 28, Senator Colbeck, Senator Duniam and Federal Member for Braddon Gavin Pearce organised for the Leader of the Liberal party Peter Dutton to tour a Tasmanian aquaculture farm at Strahan, followed by a meet and discussion with the families of the workers.
As Premier Rockliff has made a standing invitation for Mr Albanese to see the salmon farms at Macquarie Harbour and speak with the workers to hear their concerns, for a prime minister who said he is a pro-jobs prime minister, I must say I am puzzled why he has not had a look.
Anthony Camino, Westbury
I HAVE received a petition to sign to object to the removal of the diving board at Sandy Beach and I believe it is not going to be replaced by Parks and Wildlife. As I grew up at Beauty Point and I'm now 91. I'm positive when we first moved to Sandy Beach in 1941 (as it was called then) that the diving board was there, I hope more people sign this petition as it's a really backward move. Hopefully they will replace it.
John Campbell, St. Leonards
