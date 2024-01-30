The Examiner
Tasmanians are top readers and we should all make plans to enjoy nature

January 30 2024 - 11:01am
LIBRARIES Tasmania's annual Top 10s has just been released, uncovering what Tasmanians loved to read and borrow most from our libraries in 2023, with the 100 per cent Tasmanian, authored, illustrated, printed and published book "Tassie Rhymes for Little Tigers" by Narelda Joy, making the top three in the children's section. The book features Tasmanian animals, lists their Indigenous names (with phonics), and includes a counting game.Not only is it 100 per cent Tasmanian, it is available free to Tasmanian parents of new born Tassie babies with the encouragement to read aloud to their children every day. A wonderful initiative by the Toast for Kids Charity Inc. (also Tasmanian). Better still was the charity's inclusive publication of a braille/low vision companion version, also free to Tasmanian parents of new born babies who experience vision impairment - the combination a first for Australia.Also, great to see Tasmanians reading Tasmanian publications with Tasmanian content and in supporting our home grown creative authors and illustrators. Well done Toast for Kids!

