Toddler's asphyxiation death from metal screw 'could have been different'

An inquest has called into question Ambulance Tasmania's training of paramedics to handle airway obstructions after a Tasmanian toddler died after swallowing a metal screw.
The toddler, who can not be named for legal reasons, died on May 7, 2022, after swallowing a two-centimetre Philips-head screw at home two days earlier.
Paramedics arrived within minutes, but they were unable to intubate the child or locate the obstruction.
It wasn't until 15 minutes later that an intensive care paramedic, Elise Hill, arrived and found the screw and intubated the child.
In a report released Monday, Coroner Robert Webster said the airways obstruction training for new Ambulance Tasmania staff was suspended during the COVID pandemic and only reinstated in August last year.
After finding their child choking and in distress, the parents called for an ambulance at 8.58 am on May 4 2022.
The first crew arrived six minutes later and found the boy with a bluish-purple hue to the skin.
He was making "agonal" respirations - gasping and labouring for breath.
It wasn't until 15 minutes later, when Ms Hill arrived, that the decision to intubate him was made - against the rules of AT.
"Ms Hill then used the laryngoscope to inspect the airway where she observed vomit, a watery fluid tinged with blood and a metal screw," the report read.
She later extracted the screw with a pair of forceps, and CPR and oxygenation were continued.
In his report, Mr Webster said the baby's death was a tragic accident, but he did not blame the initial ambulance crew.
"The AT officers who were first on the scene did their best in very trying circumstances," he wrote.
"Locating the screw proved difficult because of the presence of vomit and blood, and the ventilation they were able to provide to [the baby] appeared to be effective."
The first doctor to attend to the baby was Dr Tu Quyen Mai.
Dr Mai later told the coronial investigation that she agreed with Ms Hill's decision to intubate the child despite AT rules preventing her from doing so.
"She says Ms Hill's decision to perform this procedure was correct," the coroner wrote.
"I agree. [The baby] had no chance of survival unless this procedure was performed, and by the time a doctor arrived, it would have been far too late."
After the toddler was transported to Royal Hobart Hospital, its condition worsened, and doctors there determined that it had suffered hypoxic brain damage, which resulted from the brain receiving insufficient oxygen.
The toddler was pronounced dead two days later.
Dr Mai noted that the outcome "could have been different" if the initial paramedics crew had advanced airway skills or more airway training.
"She believes at the time they arrived [the toddler] was alive, from a reversible cause, and he died.
"Therefore, in her view, this reflects potential inexperience of the road crew and may reflect gaps in airway training skills maintenance," the coroner's report read.
But another doctor later noted that the outcome would not have changed had the baby's airway been cleared earlier, according to the report.
"He thinks the likelihood in this case is [the baby] was already deceased when paramedics arrived," the report read.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.