New spotted addition to Tasmania zoo is just purr-fect

On Monday, Tasmania Zoo welcomed Banduka - a young Sri Lankan leopard - to the family.
The Darling Downs Zoo in Queensland gave Banduka to the Tasmania Zoo.
Generally more shy and reclusive, the leopards originate from an island, whereas other leopards are land-based, according to zookeeper Riley Lowe.
"We're currently the fourth zoo in Australia to hold Sri Lankan leopards, and the Australian breeding program is part of the European breeding program for the species," Mr Lowe said.
"It's basically a big international breeding program effort to make sure we're maintaining their genetics in captivity."
While he's only been out and about for a couple of days, he's been mistaken for a cheetah by a few visitors.
But Mr Lowe said the difference between the two was in their spots.
"Sri Lankan leopards have more little rosettes with a circle of black and a bit of dark brown in the middle, whereas cheetahs have pure black spots," he said.
"They do often get mistaken for other species. Black colouration of leopard is what a panther is, so people think panther is a different species, but it's just a black coloured leopard."
Sri Lankan leopards are endangered in the wild, with less than 1000 left.
Mr Lowe said they intended to get a female leopard down the track, and built the enclosure with that in mind.
"We have everything set up to be able to hold a female and offspring as well as having Banduka," he said.
"Banduka isn't quite two years old and they have a lifespan of 20 years, so hopefully this is the start of a long happy life here at Tasmania Zoo."
Banduka is one of the first of his kind to be born in Australia, and currently there is only one other female who could be a potential breeding partner in Australia.
"We will also be willing to look at bringing in another female from Europe to be able to breed with him," Mr Lowe said.
