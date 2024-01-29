Retired bus driver, CWA stalwart receive Northern Midlands' top honour

Two passionate Campbell Town volunteers shared the 'citizen of the year' at Northern Midlands Council's Australia Day awards.
Retired school bus driver Jillian Clarke was recognised for her ongoing service to the region.
As well as manning the gates at football matches for the past two decades, she also serves as Campbell Town District Forum's chairwoman, a volunteer Community Car driver, and Meals on Wheels deliverer.
"Jillian continues to be a very active member of Campbell Town, contributing to the wellbeing of her community for many years," a statement from Northern Midlands Council read.
She shared the honour with Campbell Town Hospital Auxiliary member Diane Marshall, who recently stepped back from 14 years as president.
"Amongst her achievements, Diane is an active member of the Cressy CWA," the council statement said.
"[She] was also previously a member of the Avoca/Royal George Branch, holding the positions of president and secretary, was the Eastern Group president and is a life member."
St Patrick's College student Levi Springer's ongoing contributions were recognised with the 'young citizen of the year' award.
The teenager has volunteered at Longford show working bees for the past seven years, and has represented Tasmania in under-16 indoor cricket.
The Ross Village Market was named community event of the year.
Other volunteers recognised at the Longford event included Steve Robinson, Christine Robinson, Keith Draper, and Beverley Rodrigues.
