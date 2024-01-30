How to start a small business? Here are some suggestions

How to start a small business? Type this phrase into an online search engine and you'll be confronted with an almost infinite list of results. This really isn't helpful.
Enter the 'Thinking of starting a small business?' guide, a one-stop-shop support for those looking to take the first step in their business journey while also helping them to understand key considerations in the Tasmanian context.
Starting a new business is both exciting and daunting. In fact, having started a small business myself many years ago, I know firsthand the real struggle of distilling the plethora of information into something that can make a real difference.
That's why this guide is a good first port of call for anyone seriously thinking about starting their own business.
You need look no further than the Business Tasmania website to view this renewed guide. It's not just a guide of endless content either. Rather, this document poses questions and encourages the reader to consider topics including business finance, insurances, the various legal requirements, and taxation obligations to name just a few.
There's also a list of useful contacts; guidance on how to assess a business idea and information that can help you to prepare a business plan.
We know too well the challenges facing small businesses, they are reflective of changing economic headwinds and are influenced heavily by the global marketplace.
I think back to the challenges of starting my own small business and think how useful the support now available would have been.
The launch of this guide is yet another tool in an already broad range of measures the Tasmanian Government provides to help small businesses flourish.
I can't guarantee individual success, no one can. What I can do, and certainly what this Liberal Government is doing, is to provide a platform that supports success and gives those who want to have a go, every opportunity.
For anyone interested in the guide I encourage you to visit www.business.tas.gov.au - or contact Business Tasmania on 1300 080 688.
Hon Nick Duigan MLC is the Tasmanian Minister for Small Business
