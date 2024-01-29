'T-Rex in a fursuit': Wallaby attacks visitor in Central Tasmania

Having fished the same spot for more than 35 years, Mick Ripon reckoned he'd seen all the Western Lakes' surprises - that was until a wallaby attacked him.
On a fly-fishing trip to Tasmania's remote Central Plateau, Mr Ripon "had the most bizarre experience" he's ever had in the bush when an angry wallaby "bounded" across the Plateau towards him.
The touring Victorian resident had travelled a mere 100 metres downstream from the series of tarns his fellow fishermen were hunting in when the marsupial assailant attacked him.
"I heard an aggressive grunting noise and thought, what's that? And there's this wallaby bounding across the Plateau," Mr Ripon said.
"I thought, Oh, he's scared, and I must be in one of his wallaby runs; then he launched himself into my chest."
The Bennett's wallaby - roughly 90 centimetres tall - mounted an attack on the fly fisher, first jumping at his head in what Mr Ripon thinks was an attempt to grab him and "have a good kick" at him.
The fly fisher desperately fended the wallaby off - first with his hand and then his fly rod - whilst stumbling backwards and yelling at the top of his voice.
Then, as quickly as the altercation had kicked off, the wallaby gave up and hopped away, leaving Mr Ripon shaken, confused and with a broken fly rod.
Mr Ripon, a staunch conservationist with a scientific background, said he'd never seen anything like it.
"It was absolutely bizarre," he said.
"It certainly bruised my pride more than anything else, but it was really like fighting a tiny Tyrannosaurus Rex in a fursuit.
"And you know, it's been a source of entertainment for lots of people; I've had people drive past me shouting, watch out for any wallabies!"
