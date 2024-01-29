'Surprised myself': Loyal Riverside all-rounder stars in 100th appearance

Becoming the first female player to reach 100 games for her club was not enough to satisfy Riverside coach Sophie Parkin.
Playing Cricket North opponents Westbury, the all-rounder smashed eight of her team's 10 boundaries en route to 78 not out off 65 balls.
Defending 143, Parkin was just as damaging with the ball, taking 3-5 off two overs and dismissing both of the Shamrocks' openers, Paige Gibson and Mackenzie Grant, as the Blues went on to win by 103 runs.
While fellow 100-gamer and captain Elyse Page was unable to emulate her dominance, Parkin praised her long-term teammate's contributions since Riverside's inaugural women's game.
"Pagey is awesome. We're both really passionate about our cricket but it's been really nice to see her grow especially over the last two seasons," Parkin said.
"She's really grown as a person and it's been really great to see her step up and get the girls to really admire her as well ... I just love playing alongside her."
Parkin only knew she had reached 50 when cheering from her teammates lasted longer than usual.
But she said her favourite part of her innings was just to be able to spend an extended amount of time at the crease.
"I actually surprised myself, I was just aiming to have fun and enjoy the day and I guess making runs was a part of the plan but I was just telling myself not to get out," she said.
After stepping back from Greater Northern Raiders duties, Parkin has been enjoying her cricket more than ever.
"Raiders is a big commitment. You're training two nights a week just at club level plus an extra day at Raiders and then you've got both your weekend days filled up with cricket, so it's been nice to just step back in and not put so much pressure on myself," she said.
With 100 games down, Parkin said her love of cricket could easily see her double that number as long as she continued to have fun.
Riverside's 11 wins and two losses have them on top of the ladder ahead of fierce rivals South Launceston, although they play their catch-up game against Launceston on Wednesday night.
