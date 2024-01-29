Monster remand day list reflects record breaking Supreme Court backlog

Tasmania's Supreme Court backlog had jumped to a record 743 cases by June 30 2023 - nearly 100 more than in the same month in 2022.
The Examiner's revelation of the figure came as nearly 400 people were listed on the Supreme Court of Tasmania's first remand day for 2024.
In Launceston, 130 defendants were listed on Monday, with some appearing via video link from Risdon Prison, others appearing in person and others having their bail extended to a date in the future without having to appear.
In Burnie, Justice Tamara Jago had 161 defendants on the list and in Hobart, were 84 defendants listed.
In his 2022-23 annual report, Chief Justice Alan Blow said:" The Court's most significant challenge remains the backlog of first instance criminal cases ... the backlog problem remains severe."
A remand day is aimed at setting future dates for trial and gauging the progress of cases.
Figures obtained under the Right To Information Act show that 21 per cent of the record number of cases are more than two years old compared with 19 per cent in 2022.
It comes as the Supreme Court begins the year without Justice Gregory Geason, who is on family violence charges in two states, and the Attorney General is yet to appoint an associate judge. Two acting justices have been called upon.
The court list contained five defendants facing the relatively new charge of strangulation, which was introduced in June 2022 and able to be heard in front of a jury.
Two men who have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a George Town man had their next appearance adjourned until March 4.
Patrick Kenneth Dolbey, 27, and Luke Anthony Shaw have pleaded not guilty to the murder of David Wayne Jenkins, 34, in Lambert St George Town on October 22 2022. Both were remanded in custody by Justice Robert Pearce.
The Productivity Commission's Report on Government Services (ROGS) 2022-23 showed Tasmania had the second highest number of cases (38.4 per cent) being older than 12 months. South Australia had 39. per cent.
Tasmania's percentage of criminal cases finalised in less than 12 months was the nation's lowest at 46.2 per cent.
ROGS showed that Tasmania had the highest average appearances in the Supreme Court before a matter was finalised, with an average of 14.7 appearances compared with 4.1 in Queensland and 5.8 in Western Australia.
The Magistrates Court of Tasmania also had Australia's highest number of defendant appearances at 5.3 per finalisation.
