'Sweet success': Riverside lawyer turned baker nominated as 'rising star'

Lawyer turned baker Emma Swirsky, who runs a home baking business in Riverside, is the only Tasmanian nominated as a "Rising Star" in the prestigious ACADA Australasian Cake Oscar Awards.
Awarded annually, the prize recognises the best Australasian cake and cookie artists, pastry chefs, chocolatiers and businesses in the industry.
A few years ago, Mrs Swirsky had her hands deep in the intricacies of property, estates and wills as an associate practising commercial law.
Now, her hands are covered in flour and sugar after making a drastic career change to pursue her love of baking.
Mrs Swirsky said it was a "massive shift" and "a big life change" she took after having her second child.
There were always doubts about whether she'd made the right decision to leave a senior role in a stable profession to a more creative field.
"Saying goodbye to the stable income and all of that sort of stuff was huge," she said.
She started her business "Emmaculate Bakes" in 2021 and now spends her days baking all manner of cakes, cookies, macarons (her speciality) and "bronuts" which she describes as a cross between a donut and brownie.
Mrs Swirsky said she got her start on a Facebook page called "Help, I need a cake" where she put her hand up for a lot of opportunities that were posted there.
But her business eventually grew through word of mouth which is "big in Launceston," she said. .
"One thing that I didn't expect was that I would become so popular so quickly," she said.
She said the best thing about entering the cake business in the area was the network of baking entrepreneurs who are very supportive and who help each other out in spite of being competitors in the same area.
"To me, it's about helping each other, lifting each other up, letting us all shine, rather than being too competitive about things."
Mrs Swirsky said finding out she was up for the Rising Star gong was really surprising and she's still not sure how she got nominated.
But being nominated has confirmed to her that she made the right decision with changing careers, she said.
"I guess it helps me to go 'Yep, I made the right choice stepping out of law and stepping into this and letting the creative side of me out.'"
The goal is to eventually have her own commercial premise.
Her advice to those who want to make a drastic career change is to surround themselves with supportive people.
"It's really helpful and it just sort of helps to give you the confidence to sort of keep going."
To vote and see the full list of nominees, visit the ACADA website.
