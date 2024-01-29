The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Sweet success': Riverside lawyer turned baker nominated as 'rising star'

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated January 30 2024 - 8:41am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Swirsky from Emmaculate Cakes, Launceston, has been nominated for a Rising Star award at the ACADA Australasian Cake Oscar Awards. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Emma Swirsky from Emmaculate Cakes, Launceston, has been nominated for a Rising Star award at the ACADA Australasian Cake Oscar Awards. Picture by Paul Scambler.

Lawyer turned baker Emma Swirsky, who runs a home baking business in Riverside, is the only Tasmanian nominated as a "Rising Star" in the prestigious ACADA Australasian Cake Oscar Awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.