'Greatly loved': George Town legend named citizen of the year

One of George Town's most decorated residents and two budding sports stars received the top gongs at the council's Australia Day awards.
June Smith OAM, whose many past honours also include a Public Service Medal, was a popular choice as citizen of the year.
"A generous, kind and incredibly innovative woman who has done so much for our community - and who is greatly loved by the township in return," Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson wrote on social media.
"The whole room roared with applause."
South Esk Swimming Club captain Sophie Hills was named sportsperson of the year following a 2023 that saw her win silver at the Australian Age Championships on the Gold Coast.
She also broke two of her own multi-class S9 state records in February.
Aidan O'Connor won 'young sportsperson of the year' after being named player of the tournament at the under-19 national cricket championships.
The 17-year-old is currently in South Africa representing Australia at the under-19 world cup.
The 13th Biennial Conference of Convicts and Convictism took out the other major award, community event of the year.
"We are fortunate in this municipality with many selfless community members who come from all walks of life but who have in common a strong desire to contribute to the fabric of our community," a statement from George Town Council read.
"Literally hundreds of people volunteer their time in so many ways and it is not easy to single out just a few each year for the Australia Day Awards."
The Australia Day event also saw George Town welcome five new citizens.
The new Australians hail from Malaysia, Singapore, Germany and New Zealand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.