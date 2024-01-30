Looking for a new career? A new reflexology diploma is available in Tasmania

Tasmanians looking to shake things up in their careers may be interested in a new reflexology diploma being rolled out across the state.
In a first for Tasmania, the internationally-recognised Diploma of Reflexology for the Complementary Therapist will be offered from the Australian School of Reflexology and Relaxation (ASRR).
Reflexology is a complementary therapy based on the principle that reflexes in the feet, hands, ears and face correspond to all physical, emotional and mental aspects of the human body.
The qualification will be available in an online and face-to-face format in Hobart, but ASRR Tasmania branch chair Tiziana Hill hoped to expand the course to more of the state.
"The beauty of it is that it's recognised internationally as well as in Australia so they can actually practice anywhere in the world where this diploma is recognised," Ms Hill said.
She said the ASRR recognised there was a gap that needed to be filled in Tasmania.
"We need new people to be coming through into the industry to receive this training," Ms Hill said.
"So we approached the ASRR and they are expanding in Tasmania as a result, which is very exciting for our industry."
Theoretical subjects are offered online, but the hands on learning must be done in person.
"At the moment it's in Hobart, but there is a hope that we can expand other parts of the state if we can attract other reflexologist to become teachers," Ms Hill said.
"It's getting underway now, the actual hands on reflexology elements will be starting in late in April ... the diploma takes around 12 months to complete."
She said this would give Tasmanians the ability to work in a range of settings.
"They could work for themselves, in a clinical setting or an aged care facility for example," she said.
"Reflexology can actually help people who need some of the complementary therapies to help them with their healing with their journey.
"People might want to change careers, or expand into another complementary therapy, or just do it to help family and friends will have an opportunity to do that too."
An intro to reflexology open day will be available in Hobart on February 18 for those interested in learning what the course is like.
