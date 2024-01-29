Launceston firm on board as $1.7 billion Bell Bay project takes next step

A Launceston consultancy is helping design a $1.7 billion hydrogen project touted for Bell Bay.
Pitt and Sherry will partner with Sydney-based Worley Limited to develop ABEL Energy's green hydrogen and methanol plant in Northern Tasmania.
The announcement marks the next step forward in ABEL's plans to transform the decommissioned Bell Bay Power Station into the company's flagship Bell Bay Powerfuels project.
ABEL is one of many hydrogen producers considering making Bell Bay their home.
"We are very pleased to have appointed Worley and Pitt and Sherry to deliver the front-end engineering design for our flagship project," ABEL's chief technology officer Rhys Tucker said.
"We already have a strong and collaborative working relationship and we have every confidence that together we will deliver an exceptional project."
The design process is set to take 12 months, by which time ABEL Energy is due to make its final investment decision.
Should the project get the green light, it will be one of the first tenants secured for the Bell Bay hydrogen hub.
ABEL hopes to have the plant producing 300,000 tonnes of green methanol per year for the shipping industry as soon as 2028.
Demand for green hydrogen is on the rise as global shipping organisations such as Maersk and CMA CGM pursue net zero carbon targets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.