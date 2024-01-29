'Vulnerable' performances earn entire cast state theatre awards nominations

The entire cast of a local theatre company production have been nominated for best performances at this year's Tasmanian Theatre Awards.
Three River Theatre's staging of the funny, poignant and heartbreaking production Things I Know to be True has been nominated for a total of 11 of the state industry awards, including seven for its six-strong cast.
The awards have been celebrating theatre excellence and achievement in Tasmania for a decade, and will present more than 35 awards across three main categories in March.
The six actors from True are in the running for seven of awards at the 2024 Tasmanian Theatre Council's night of nights, including performers Cameron Hindrum, Amanda Dawes, Robbie Bleakley, Lauchlin Hansen, Robbie Bleakley, Katie Hill and Ashley Eyles.
Each was given the nod for the community theatre male and female categories of Best Leading Performance and Best Supporting Performance, while the entire show received nominations for Best Ensemble, Best Production, Best Direction and Best Original Costume Design.
Director Leigh Oswin said to receive so many nominations was "hugely gratifying" considering the strength of community theatre in Northern Tasmania.
"It's unexpected, exciting and fantastic to receive the nod for all of these awards," Oswin said.
True, which was written by esteemed Australian playwright Andrew Bovell, followed the heart-wrenching deterioration of the Price family, tasking its actors with a vulnerability which Oswin said they met head on.
"The strength of this production is that we recognise ourselves in Things I Know to be True; the characters resonate with us and that comes first from the writing but also the dynamic, amazing cast I was able to work with," he said.
"These actors were comfortable in getting to those vulnerable places and each of them did fantastic work because of it."
The Tasmanian Theatre Award winners will be announced at a celebration dinner on Saturday, March 2, at Wrest Point in Hobart.
