The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts

'Vulnerable' performances earn entire cast state theatre awards nominations

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
January 29 2024 - 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The full cast of Three River Theatre company's 'Things I Know to be True' have been given the nod for best performances at this year's state awards. Picture supplied
The full cast of Three River Theatre company's 'Things I Know to be True' have been given the nod for best performances at this year's state awards. Picture supplied

The entire cast of a local theatre company production have been nominated for best performances at this year's Tasmanian Theatre Awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.