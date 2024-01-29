New modern units in Prospect Vale to support people with disabilities

New purpose-built units to support people with disabilities in Launceston are expected to be completed in 12 months time.
The $4.9 million development comprises of seven, two-bedroom units from disability support service Eskleigh Foundation.
The units will be tailored to support residents needing high physical support and along with practicality, promise contemporary, up to date homes in Prospect Vale.
Eskleigh Foundation chief executive Sophie Davidson said the units would be "true homes" for people living in Prospect Vale, with close access to shopping centres and services.
"They'll be beautifully modern with private bathrooms, decks and shared living spaces and a number of speciality features required to provide high physical support," Ms Davidson said.
"But not in a way that dominates the design."
Eskleigh chairperson Murray Smallhorn said the units would provide everything you'd expect from a modern home.
"They're fully equipped for high-end disability without being obvious and I think that's an important," Mr Smallhorn said.
"Part of Eskleigh's strategy in the long-term is to have more of these."
Ms Davidson said there was a large number of homes provided in the Launceston area for people with disability.
"But the question is are they modern, are they contemporary and are they fit for purpose?"
An $800,000 grant from the Department of State Growth was provided, under the Building Projects and Support Program.
Community and Disability Services Minister Jo Palmer said the development was a "great step forward."
"This is what communities should be doing, we should be places where people have a choice of where they want to live and how they want to live," Ms Palmer said.
"But for this particular spot here, this is quite exceptional when you just look at the services that are actually surrounding this particular space."
