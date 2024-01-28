Extinction Rebellion protestors begin hunger strike

Retired GP Scott Bell and former pastor Jeff McKinnon started their hunger strike at Riverbend Park in Launceston surrounded by dozens of their supporters.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The two took their last bites before noon on Sunday, January 28 before travelling around Tasmania to take their message to politicians around the state.
Dr Bell said after starting in the right direction, the Albanese government had been "underwhelming" in delivering action on climate change.
He said the government must step up transition from exporting fossil fuels, and be held accountable by non-Labor politicians.
"Our future generations, our children and grandchildren, expect a better deal," Dr Bell said.
Pastor McKinnon said Australia can and should play a "leading role in this massive global transition".
"Climate scientists have announced that 2023 was the hottest year experienced since records have been kept and is likely to have been the hottest in over ten thousand years," he said.
"2024 is likely to be hotter still."
A support crew will travel with the pair around the state.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.