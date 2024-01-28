Two teenagers charged over alleged Brisbane Street wounding

Two teenager were charged and a third was hospitalised after an alleged wounding in the Launceston CBD on Australia Day.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Police said officers received several calls about a disturbance between a group of youths in Brisbane Street, Launceston about 10.20pm on January 26.
A 17-year-old was treated at the Launceston General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries that night, which police said were due to the incident.
Officers then arrested and charged two male teenagers, one aged 15-years-old and the other aged 17-years-old.
The 17-year-old was granted bail in an out-of-hours hearing at the Launceston Magistrates Court on Saturday, January 27 while the 15-year-old was due to appear in court on Sunday, January 28.
Police said the incident was "targeted" and there was no risk to the wider public.
Anybody who witnessed the fight, or has video footage, is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania via www.crimestopperstas.com, and quote OR 734049.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.