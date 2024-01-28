One year of Tatler's, 10 years of Sweetbrew: A family that can't stop growing

What started as a hole in the wall cafe on George Street has branched out into a coffee-obsessed family for the crew of Sweetbrew, who this year celebrate 10 years since opening.
With 39 employees across 13 nationalities in three different locations, it's safe to say the Brew Crew has done some growing over the past decade.
Janurary 26 also marked one year since a new vision from the team opened: Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew.
In that same year they opened another cafe in Campbell Town under the management of a long time Sweetbrew employee and now co-owner, Yorick Fitzgerald.
Co-owners Archana and Tim Brammall reflected on the years gone by and agreed they'd done a lot of learning along the way.
"Business is not always easy," Mrs Brammall said.
"But then again, you reflect on 10 years when you get this opportunity and think 'oh my gosh, there are some people who have stuck by us from day one', and they continue to be here."
She said it had been a privilege to experience good growth as a business.
"We have mentored I don't know how many first time hospitality workers, I lose count," she said.
"Even our kids are working with us now, they could see the people who were working alongside us became part of our journey and grew up with them."
Mrs Brammall said a lesson learnt along the way was the hospitality industry didn't always get the support it required when it needed it most.
"Everyone is there to celebrate when it's great, but when it's not going great, it's always an afterthought," she said.
"I think there's an obligation on all our governing bodies that need to recognise the fact that hospitality is the backbone for tourism and community."
Mr and Mrs Brammall built the Sweetbrew family by fostering a positive workplace environment, and said views towards hospitality as a long-term career were changing.
"There are considerations being made that this is now not a transient occupation, but rather for a lot of people like myself, Tim and my entire team - this is a profession," Mrs Brammall said.
"This is our livelihood and therefore, just like you would think of any other profession that you have a lot of respect for, this is also a profession that needs to be given equal respect.
"I think that comes from both ends of the community, whether it be government or patrons; the recognition of people who work in our industry as professionals is important."
Mr Brammall said he looked forward to using the space at Tatler Lane in different ways.
"From day one when we had our launch party and the place filled up with 300 people - there's been a whole lot of events like that and it's great for the staff because there's a lot of variation to the normal," Mr Brammall said.
"We've got a few other ideas particularly with Tatler, while Sweetbrew will keep being what it is - a really, nice, intimate quiet place where people can go and feel comfortable and have their coffee."
