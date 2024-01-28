The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Climber in serious condition, flown interstate after cliff fall

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
January 28 2024 - 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Search and rescue teams had to scale a cliff face to rescue an injured climber on January 27. Picture supplied
Search and rescue teams had to scale a cliff face to rescue an injured climber on January 27. Picture supplied

A rock climber has been flown interstate in a serious condition after falling a considerable height in the state's South.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.