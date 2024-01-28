Climber in serious condition, flown interstate after cliff fall

A rock climber has been flown interstate in a serious condition after falling a considerable height in the state's South.
Police said the climber, a man in his thirties, fell about 15 metres at East Cloudy Head, South Bruny Island on Saturday, January 28.
He sustained serious injuries in the fall.
Two helicopters - the Ambulance Rescue Helicopter and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter - were sent to assist however crews were unable to winch the man to safety due to weather conditions.
Instead, paramedics were winched in to stabilise the man after search and rescue teams pulled him from the cliff using ropes.
After a four-hour wait the weather cleared and the Ambulance Rescue Helicopter was able to winch the man to safety.
He was then flown to a hospital in Melbourne for treatment.
