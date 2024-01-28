The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Meat, milk, soaps, pets: why some Northern Tasmanians love their goats

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated January 28 2024 - 2:36pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zara Clark of Dairy Dreamers Goat Farm, Smithtown, pictured with Chai at Goat Fest, in Longford. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Zara Clark of Dairy Dreamers Goat Farm, Smithtown, pictured with Chai at Goat Fest, in Longford. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

The Longford showgrounds were filled with the sounds of sizzling goat burgers, the hum of chatter and gentle bleating as breeders gathered to showcase their animals and goat products for the annual Goat Fest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.