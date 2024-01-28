Australian all-rounder soaking it all in at cricket world cup

George Town and Riverside product Aidan O'Connor is officially Northern Tasmania's latest international cricketer after making his Australian debut at the under-19s Cricket World Cup.
Just 17, the fast-bowling all-rounder played against Zimbabwe and is hopeful more opportunities will come his way as he enjoys his time in South Africa.
"Hopefully there are more things to come, but if not and I sit there in 15 years and I gave it my all and this is all there was then I'll be a pretty happy man," O'Connor said.
While appreciative of the position he finds himself in, the Launceston Grammar student said that perhaps nerves got the better of him as he walked out to bat.
"I was obviously pretty nervous going in, probably showed in my batting, and I was far from my best, but that's okay and everything settled down with the ball and I just backed myself which paid off and meant I was able to help get another win for the boys," he said.
He credited his two wickets to the advice from captain Hugh Weibgen, with the pair already forming a close friendship.
"I've got along with Hughy quite nicely for so far this trip and he just said to pretty much bang the off-stump and just hit the right length and just let them make the mistake," he said.
"They tried to force the game, they missed a couple which was nice and it's always really good to get backed up by your captain and all the boys."
The Riverside Blue, Greater Northern Raider and Tasmanian Tiger said his next target should he get picked would be to, first score a run, but help the team go as deep in the tournament as possible and continue to learn South African pitches, which he described as having some early bounce before slowing and becoming slightly sticky.
O'Connor's pragmatism surrounding future opportunities at the world cup has been formed from his awareness that there will be more series and tournaments for him to be picked for, a luxury not shared by many others in the current squad.
"Some boys are only here for one trip so just try to enjoy it while we're here and just embrace it,' he said.
"I may have another couple of trips away for Australia if I'm lucky, but some of these other boys come in here for their first trip like myself and it could also be their last.
"So I'm enjoying it, embracing where we are and just getting around the boys. It's six weeks to play cricket in another country which is pretty unreal."
While soaking it up in a town called Kimberley, O'Connor said he had been keeping a keen eye on Riverside's progress in Cricket North and was thankful for all the support he had been receiving from everyone back home in Launceston.
"I love the Riverside Cricket Club, it's probably my second home at the moment," he said.
"I'm always there, I love all the people down there and the best thing about all of it is if this was anyone else at the club they'd be doing the same thing.
"It's one of those clubs where they all support absolutely everyone in their club and I'm feeling the love over here, getting lots of messages from the boys. I can't wait to get back and see all of them and it's good to see they're going well."
