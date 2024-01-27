Bushwalkers airlifted out of national park after lake waters rise

A group of visiting bush walkers have been safely extracted by helicopter from the Lake Rhona area in the Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers National Park.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
"Search and rescue crews rescued the group from the Lake Rhona area this morning after they became stranded yesterday afternoon due to rising water levels," Acting Inspector Robert Bessell said on Sunday morning.
"The group of bush walkers ranging in age from early to mid-thirties from Victoria, commenced a walk in the area on Saturday and raised the alarm via a satellite emergency call about 5pm.
"The group was located by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and it as able to land in the area to safely remove the group about 8.20am this morning.
"It's important for everyone considering bush walking to remember to be prepared with up-to-date equipment, appropriate clothing and adequate supplies."
Tasmania Police have reminded bushwalkers to ensure they are prepared with appropriate equipment - take a map and torch, clothing and footwear to suit any conditions, regardless of the season take a waterproof jacket; adequate food and water, first aid kit.
Hikers should also research the intended trip and ensure it is within their abilities and fitness level, and you have a route plan, map and check the expected weather forecast.
Let someone know before you go - ensure someone knows your route and expected return time.
Always carry a fully charged mobile phone and a PLB and consider a portable charger to extend battery life.
If you are heading out into Tasmania's wilderness, download the Emergency+ application. This is a free smartphone application that uses GPS functionality to help identify an accurate location in a time of emergency.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.