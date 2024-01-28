Expansion a 'monumental occasion' for Bicheno seafood restaurant

Following the completed expansion works to Bicheno seafood restaurant and cafe Lobster Shack, owners Sara and Marcus Walkem are ready to take on the new year.
Lobster Shack first opened in 2017 through Mr and Mrs Walkem's vision to expand their already existing business Trigonia Seafoods, which continues to operate as a live Southern rock lobster processing facility.
Mrs Walkem said when they first opened the cafe in 2018, they weren't sure what to expect.
"But it's been well received and well supported, so we've now been able to expand into the area in which we had our live holding tank; it was a monumental occasion for us," Mrs Walkem said.
"The original space was quite small, and our vision was to share fresh local seafood with the public.
"We've had visitors from all around the world and interstate who seek us out and come to Bicheno to enjoy a meal at the Lobster Shack."
In December, renovations to the indoor dining room were completed and expanded the venue's capacity.
She said the occasion was a time to reflect on how far they had come.
"We hadn't actually had time to stop and have a formal official opening," she said.
"Given that this was a really exciting stage that we were looking forward to completing, it was a great time to stop and reflect on what we've done."
The business is serious about keeping produce fresh and local, and Mrs Walkem said their lobster processor allowed them to hold live lobsters most of the year.
"There's only a short period during which the season is closed but during that time, we try and have enough stock to carry us through," Mrs Walkem said.
"My husband [Marcus] catches fish and lobster locally so we've got that traceability with all our seafood products.
"I can proudly say that I know when it was caught and when it was processed, so that's really lovely to be able to share that with our our visitors."
Looking ahead this year, Mrs Walkem said she looked forward to "fine tuning" and maintaining their quality and consistency.
"I think the visitor numbers are growing, this has been one of our busiest summer ever," she said.
"Whilst every year has presented its different challenges with COVID and lettuce and potato shortages, we've been able to endure and overcome and continue to grow and develop the business.
"We're quite resilient in that way and we're always looking opportunities to diversify and grow our business."
