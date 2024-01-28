Labor repeats promise of cash for students struggling with rent, textbooks

Students would not have to choose between going to university and earning a living under a Labor government, however the Education Minister said the opposition were "plagiarising" existing policy.
Science and law student Lucy Milne said between textbooks, digital devices - a necessity after a shift to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic - and accommodation, attending university was a costly endeavour.
Ms Milne said she was "really fortunate" to receive a $5000 per year scholarship - totalling $25,000 - which helped take care of those costs.
However she saw her peers struggling, extending degrees or moving into shared accommodation, which presented its own problems in the face of rising costs of living.
"One of my best friends has recently taken up a full time job and she's extended her degree from five to seven years just so she can make ends meet," Ms Milne said.
"A lot of my friends who spent their first or second year in student accommodation have moved out into private share house rentals.
"The rent is a lot cheaper, but the conditions are a lot poorer, purely because they can't afford to be living in the student accommodation, eating healthily and taking care of themselves.
"I'm really fortunate that I share with my partner and I have a good setup where I can make my rent and make an affordable fulfilling meal. But unfortunately, for many students, that isn't the case."
She said people she knew growing up had travelled interstate as there were more opportunities for scholarships, while others chose not to go to university as they could not afford it.
Labor leader Rebecca White repeated an election pledge to get more students enrolled in university, working with UTAS to offer $5000 scholarships to an additional 500 students annually.
Ms White said this would be a real benefit for students from regional Tasmania who struggled to pay for rent, food and learning materials, and would benefit the economy by keeping talent in the state.
"We know that the cost of education can be a real barrier for Tasmanians, particularly those students who get accepted to university but then weigh up whether or not they can afford to go," she said.
"We know the University of Tasmania has about 1000 applicants a year who decide not to attend university because they can't afford to go. This is a real shame.
"That means a lot of students across Tasmania are missing out on pursuing a higher education because they can't afford to make ends meet while they're studying."
The policy will cost $2.5 million in the first year, $5 million in the second and $7.5 million annually from the third year onward.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said the opposition was "plagiarising existing policies" like federal rental assistance and other payments.
Mr Jaensch said the state government's existing Teacher Intern Placement Program, which offers scholarships and potential employment, and other cost of living measures accomplished the same ends.
"The Labor Party have no new ideas when it comes to education that they have to plagiarise existing policies and rebadge them as their own," he said.
"The Government is supporting Tasmanians, including eligible higher education students, with cost of living supports such as providing electricity bill relief to six out of 10 Tasmanian households, increasing housing affordability through our private rental incentive scheme and investing in food relief services.
"Tasmanians know they can't trust Labor when it comes to investing in education. When last given the chance they tried to close 20 schools and left them in disrepair."
