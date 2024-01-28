Word games about supermarket price gouging dance around the real issue

RECENT word games about large supermarkets tricks and price gouging are a very interesting selection of words, as for the everyday shopper if it's a packet of life-savers, it's a charge for stealing and a criminal record.
Interesting trying to reconcile both sides of the ledger.
Allan Carey, Riverside
There was an article in Thursday's paper (The Examiner, January 25) concerning court action over an individual being sent to jail over his breach of bail for various stealing offences and not attending a mental health review.
It seems that this individual is living on the street, stealing to get by and relying on friends for accommodation because it appears that he is mentally unwell and getting on the best he can.
It is a sad indictment that he has to live this way and not living in crisis accommodation or a shared house run by the government which shows how this government and others look after the mentally ill and will continue to do so unless drastic changes are made to the Mental Health Act that is supposed to look after people like this poor person.
Anthony Galvin, Launceston
I noticed in the TV news tonight that those idiots espousing Nazism weren't brave enough to show their faces, all wearing masks and trying to intimidate people by being clothed in black.
I wonder how much of the real history of the Nazi period they actually know, and how prepared they are to believe it.
Maybe one way to really ensure that they know the horrors inflicted on the world by a rather small, ugly little individual with a funny name, would be to send them for a month's holiday to a camp named Sobibor, Dachau or the most notorious Auschwitz.
I'm sure we could find some kapows to knock them into shape! After that they may have different ideas about how glorious the Nazis cult actually was!
We could even export this idea to the US where one particular party seems hell bent on installing as president a person who would love to follow the German 1933+ art of disposing of your enemies.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
Transitioning to renewable energy will not end child exploitation.
Cherry picking cobalt as a mineral where exploitation of children is rife in mining and production, just so you can condemn embracing renewable energy, is a flawed argument.
Child exploitation abounds in the production of food, clothing, footwear, the mining of coal and other fossil fuel resources, service industries, cleaning, fishing, sex tourism and trafficking.
This is not a comprehensive list.
Child exploitation is the direct result of profiteering from third world countries and poor communities in the service of global capitalism. It will only ever be combated by highlighting all examples of child exploitation and boycotting and banning their products.
Jack Sonneman (The Examiner, January 27), by prosecuting your consistent opposition to renewables in this way and attempting to shame those who are embracing renewable technology you leave us in doubt as to who is the most shameless.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
IT IS with shock, amazement and even guilt, I read in The Examiner the details pertaining to police Sergeant Paul Reynolds.
The surprise is even greater when, as elected local government councillor at the time, I held the position of chairman of the West Tamar Council Safety Committee and sat next to him for two years.
The assessment of his charisma as reported was spot on because I for one was totally taken in by his persona. We talked about basketball as we both had an interest and I detected no indication he was a paedophile.
He showed interest and contributed in the meetings and participated in suggestions of safety measures undertaken for the West Tamar area.
His visard amongst adults was undetectable but his grooming of young boys deplorable.
I feel a little embarrassed as I would like to believe I am reasonably astute and through sales training assess people picking up on anomalies. But sadly like many people his deceitful charisma has fooled us all, and did not deserve the send off afforded to him by the police.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
MY suggestion for an alternative date for Australia Day is 3rd December, the anniversary of the uprising at Eureka stockade in 1854.
This day seems to me to be when Australia came of age, and would be most appropriate. Perhaps you could run a poll on it.
John E Parker, Launceston
My wife Camille and I would like to express our appreciation to the dedicated team of professionals from the Emergency Response group.
Their knowledge and skills over three days saved Camille's life. Thank you.
James Wimmer, South Launceston
