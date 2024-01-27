North-East hotel owner named Dorset's citizen of the year

The energetic owner of a North-East pub has been named Dorset Council's citizen of the year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Cathy Willis took out the major gong at the council's Australia Day awards night in Ringarooma on Thursday.
A Dorset resident of four years, Mrs Willis took over Gladstone Hotel with husband Bob in mid-2021.
She has since become a tireless co-ordinator of community events, running the annual Gladstone Ride and spearheading the inaugural Gladstone Hotel Rodeo.
The rodeo itself was named community event of the year after attracting 5000 people from across Tasmania to Boobyalla Park.
A nominee said Mrs Willis had put the small town of 130-odd people "back on the map".
"Cathy has given our town a sense of belonging and put pride back into our footsteps," they said.
"I cannot give any more deserving praise for this lady to be given this award, as people just sing her praises and love her character while putting Gladstone back on the map for the far North-East of Dorset."
Former Scottsdale High student Amity Krushka was named young citizen of the year.
A huge array of volunteer work saw the Launceston College student secure a Duke of Edinburgh Gold award in 2023, all while coaching North Launceston's under-14 girls football team in her spare time.
"One of Amity's most commendable qualities is her willingness to help others and give back to her community," a referee said.
Former Bridport resident Darlene Bennett was named volunteer of the year for her power of work with the Legerwood Catering Group, while footballer Ethan Petterwood took out the sports award.
The Scottsdale High School teacher was recognised for his four years of impeccable service to the town's NTFA outfit, of which he is playing coach.
"[Ethan is] a true leader," a referee said.
"He goes the extra mile for his club.
"His dedication, leadership, and genuine passion for sports make him a great candidate who has left an indelible mark on the Scottsdale Football Club, Scottsdale High School, and the broader community."
The other award on the night, a certificate of appreciation, was presented to Tori Hall.
Meanwhile, two Treloggens received major awards at Break O'Day Council's Australia Day event in St Helens.
St Helens District Hospital Auxiliary's Christine Treloggen won the municipal excellence award, while Nicki Treloggen claimed the mayor's special award.
Ann-Maree Blunt was named citizen of the year.
Etta Cornelius and sisters Sienna and Helyana McGiveron shared the stage as Break O'Day's young citizens of the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.