Bridport blown away as Longford breeze in to take the points

It was very trying conditions for all Bowls North teams on Saturday with the windy conditions creating havoc on the green and testing all players.
Longford premier team headed off to the beautifully sunny but very windy Bridport and with hats blowing off, the jack blowing off the line and bowls being carried every which way it was tough.
However, 12 points went the way of the Longford team with wins on all rinks.
Jarrod Howard won against Eddie Walker 28-15, Mark Strochnetter got up over Victor Goss 22-15, and Daniel Baker defeated Wayne Churchill 28-11, this was made possible thanks to the awesome lead in Ollie Morrison.
Trevallyn had a very close finish against Launceston with the final overall score being 62-66.
Jack Cassidy headed over to Trevallyn from Moonee Valley and played as a three for Rodney Zoon, they got up by just one shot against Trace Stewart 24-23, while the rink skipped by Freddie McKay defeated Adam Donohue 24-21 thanks to the two sixes that they picked up.
The winning rink from Launceston saw Jonathan Stingel-Tuting get over Sean Anderson 22-14 which was enough to also take out the overall for Launceston, this wasn't bad as Anderson was up 12-2 but couldn't hold on to get the win.
East Launceston were host to Westbury and sent them home with just one rink win for two points.
David Minns and his rink had a great day out against Daniel Burke with a final score of 30-17.
Brett Avent finished 11 shots up against Les Watts with a score of 24-13.
The winning rink for Westbury saw Julian Frost overcome Kane Walker 23-11 to ensure that Westbury picked up a couple of points.
The final premier game for the round saw Kings Meadows come out victorious against Invermay on all rinks to take out 12 points for the ladder.
Shane Davern got the better of Chris Lee 26-21, Nigel Pedley overpowered Jessica McMullen 25-11 and the final rink saw Aaron Page prevail over Rebecca Van Asch by just one shot 21-20.
A couple of eights were scored this week and any bowler knows this is something tough to achieve but always a great reward.
Well done to Kings Meadows Neil Heathcote, Rick Dunn, Paul Elsby and Michael Beeton for getting an eight in division two, and Longford's David Gibson, Judith Keenan, Jean Holland and Thelma Berne for getting an eight in division six.
