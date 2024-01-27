'A rarity' as council denies planning approval for subdivision

Planning matters are back at the agenda at the City of Launceston council, with a decision to knock back a subdivision in West Launceston the first of the new year.
Councillors unanimously voted in line with council planning officers' recommendation that the application be denied as it failed to meet lot size, frontage, visual impact and amenity requirements.
The block on Stone Street was originally Crown land, however it was sold to private owners in 2021 to provide additional recreational space for a nearby home.
This 269 square metre block was put forward as the site of a two-bedroom house that would take up more than half of the available space.
Denika McDonald-Hodges from architecture firm Design to Live spoke on behalf of the property owners, and said they had been left in the dark over certain things.
"We've designed the dwelling as best fit with regard to our client brief," Ms McDonald-Hodges said.
"In early communications with planning prior to the advertisement period, we were advised that the application would likely be okay.
"We were under the impression it would be approved so it is disappointing to receive a recommendation for refusal.
"Some of these concerns, we feel that if they had been addressed earlier, prior to advertising, we could have made suitable modifications in conjunction with the planning advice."
The proponent said the design made the best of the constraints of the small lot, and would not be as imposing as if it was to be built to the limits set out in the planning scheme.
Ms McDonald-Hodges also said the debate could have been avoided if the council had provided designers with redacted copies of the complaints against the proposal.
Council officers said they could no longer do that, citing legal advice, and the applicant was notified the development would likely be refused.
The complaints against the proposed house focused on the idea it would be out of character with nearby Federation-era homes, and the sloping block meant it would tower over neighbouring properties.
Councillor Danny Gibson noted it was a "very rare" occasion that planning officers recommended against a development going ahead, however it was the appropriate decision.
"For me and hopefully for other colleagues this is about the fact that there is not sufficient area for the development of the dwelling to proceed," Cr Gibson said.
"The nature of it is that if it was to proceed, that the bulk, the sheer scale of the dwelling would have a negative impact on those neighbouring residents, and for that reason, should not be supported."
Councillor Andrea Dawkins said the open discussion about the planning application was appropriate, and the quick turn-around from the lot being recreational space to development land was concerning.
Councillor Alan Harris said he would vote in line with the recommendation "with a heavy heart", as although the renders were visually appealing the reality for neighbouring residents would be less picture-perfect.
"As my other colleagues have said I also was excited by the design of the house when I saw the original plan," he said.
"However, when you looked at it in the reality of it sitting in the actual streetscape, rather than the nice architectural greenery, it clearly will stand out.
"We do want to say to any developer that we want to keep our city growing ... I would like to see more inner city development, but this perhaps is not quite the right one for this site."
