'Lurch to right': Labor says Abetz's 'archaic' views not welcome

The state opposition continues to focus its attacks on Eric Abetz, with a frontbench MP labelling his views on several matters "archaic".
Weeks after confirming he was seeking a political comeback in the Tasmanian House of Assembly, Mr Abetz was reportedly roundly endorsed by Liberal party members during a preselection vote.
Once ratified by party leadership, the former minister in the Howard and Abbott governments will contest the seat of Franklin at the next state election, which is yet to be called.
Shadow Attorney-General Ella Haddad said this signified a "lurch to the extreme right" by the ruling party, and put Premier Jeremy Rockliff's leadership in jeopardy.
"Confirmation that Eric Abetz is going to be running for the Liberal Party at the next state election is deeply worrying and should worry Tasmanians," she said.
"It's a sign of an absolute lurch to the far right for the Liberal Party and it's clearly a massive risk for Jeremy Rockliff's weak leadership.
"Eric Abetz is well known for his archaic views on things like the rights of women, the rights of lesbian, gay and transgender Tasmanians and the rights of Tasmanian workers."
The Premier previously told media he "embraced the opportunity of welcoming candidates to our fold, including Eric Abetz", and he and the former senator "always got on well".
Mr Abetz served as a senator for 28 years before being placed in the "unwinnable" third spot on the Liberal Party ticket at the 2022 election.
He lost his senate seat to Jacqui Lambie Network politician Tammy Tyrrell.
Ms Haddad said this was an attempt by the party to push Mr Abetz out because of his conservative views, views she said were "outdated", "archaic", and "don't reflect the views of Tasmania".
She said rather than setting the stage for an easy Labor win, Mr Abetz's return to front line politics would only be a bad thing.
"Eric Abetz already has a number of his factional colleagues in the room," Ms Haddad said.
"Simon Behrakis, Michael Ferguson, Felix Ellis and Guy Barnett.
"Those numbers are only set to grow. That's a bad thing for Tasmanian politics and for the Tasmanian parliament."
Mr Abetz has been approached for comment.
