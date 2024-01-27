Whether it's a screen or a canvas, experimentation is key for Mat Carey

Alien-like, inter dimensional creatures seemingly ready to leap out of the canvas line the walls at UTAS Newnham - these are just a few of artist Mat Carey's creations.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
With success in digital, animation and oil-paint art, constant experimentation is what keeps him motivated.
"I like to experiment with all forms of painting and animation, this is a selection of different styles of work and experiments that I've done over the years," Mr Carey said.
He said he practices a surrealist technique called "automatic drawing".
"I'm generally not going to sketch first, I start painting and letting the painting itself kind of lead me to where I go," he said.
"It could be something as silly as a bit of paint splashed which starts me down a tangent, or I might make a mistake that ends up being a push in a different direction.
"I like to see what happens and learn from that, and see what symbols come out and what the feeling of it is."
He said his different mediums in the digital and canvas space informed each other in different, strange ways.
"I do vastly different styles in very abstract animations compared to the symbolic, figurative stuff that I do in paintings," he said.
"I find that generally colours seem to link between the two and it's also very different mind-space; it kind of satisfies two different parts of my brain."
Mr Carey currently has a new collection in the making, but for now was enjoying getting back into the studio.
"It's that time of year where paint dries quicker and it's not so cold ... I'll hopefully have another show later in the year with the new oil paintings I'm working on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.