Parkrun hits new milestone, Launceston events' popularity growing

This weekend welcomed the one millionth person in Australia to take part in parkrun.
Before Saturday, 999,503 runners and walkers have participated in the family-friendly, 5km course since it began in 2011.
It now takes in 481 locations around Australia, including three in Launceston - Prospect, Invermay and Riverside.
In Launceston, the weekly event is only growing, according to volunteer event director Leanne Evans.
She said inclusivity was a major factor in its success.
"It doesn't matter whether you walk, run or volunteer," Ms Evans said.
"You can take a dog, go with your family or you can compete and run for your fastest time."
Ms Evans said the Heritage Forest track in Invermay celebrated its 11th birthday last November, and averaged around 350 to 400 regular runners.
"Windsor Precinct in Riverside averages around 100 runners and Kate Reed in Prospect get about 40 to 50," she said.
While the runs have obvious health benefits, a big attraction for many is the social atmosphere they provide.
"It's a real community," Ms Evans said.
"Whether you participate or not, there's a real social connection before and afterwards, a lot of people get together and go for coffee as well."
Launceston Heritage Forest park run director Janine Bryan said there were lots of different ways to be involved.
"Parkrun isn't just for walkers, runners and volunteers either," Ms Bryan said.
"People are welcome to watch the event and have a chat, with many catching up for coffee afterwards."
Ms Evans said she wouldn't be surprised to see a fourth course added in Launceston soon.
"We've got 21 parkruns in Tassie and the first one on the West Coast is about to be launched in a couple of weeks," Ms Evans said.
