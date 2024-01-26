Two men hospitalised after vehicle rollover near Mathinna

UPDATE 12PM:
Both occupants of a car that crashed near Mathinna have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police remain at the scene, and the road is still closed.
"One of the injured men has been taken to the Launceston General Hospital via ambulance with serious injuries," Tasmania Police said.
"The other injured man has been airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital via the Westpac Police Rescue helicopter with serious injuries."
UPDATE 9.50PM:
Two men have been injured following a single-vehicle crash near Mathinna on Saturday morning.
The men were travelling in a Nissan Navara when the utility rolled over and crashed.
One man is believed to have sustained a broken leg in the crash.
The Westpac rescue helicopter was dispatched to attend the incident, and police remain at the scene.
"The cause of the crash will be investigated. Other updates will be released once more details are known," police said in a statement.
"Mathinna Road, Mathinna will be closed from Tower Hill Road to the Mathinna turn off while the cause of the crash is investigated."
EARLIER:
Tasmania Police are working to assess the severity of a single vehicle crash near Mathinna in the state's North-East.
Police reported the crash about 7.40am, saying a vehicle had rolled over about three kilometres east of the main township.
"There are injuries reported, the seriousness of these injuries is not yet confirmed," a Tasmania Police statement read.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
