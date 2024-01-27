Albanese's tax cuts good for all and wedges the Coalition perfectly

I was out in Launceston getting coffee the day after the federal Labor government announced it would change the stage three tax cuts Scott Morrison legislated five years ago.
A young lady in the line was playing a clip on her phone of Sussan Ley saying that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had 'won the election on a lie' and other silly claims. The people with her were laughing as the clip played.
I piped up and asked the people I was with, "Did any of you vote for the Albanese Labor government in 2022 because of stage three tax cuts? No, was the resounding reply, even from people in the cafe around me who I was not talking directly to.
I know that's not a scientific survey, but I'd be confident that most Australians who voted for a change of government at the last election did so for other reasons.
The Prime Minister said Labor's new tax cuts, starting on July 1, were designed to provide cost-of-living relief and a fairer tax system.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton challenged the Prime Minister to call an election and test voters' thoughts on the changes.
The Opposition is seriously saying that it would go to an election and promise a tax rise to most working Australians.
Let's see if they do that successfully.
And that's why Anthony Albanese, Jim Chalmers and Labor MPs have made the calculated gamble that while the changes will be prosecuted by their opponents as a broken promise, most won't mind because they will benefit.
Most Australians will believe it is better to break a promise if keeping it would make them worse off.
That's a simple thing.
The horse called self-interest will always win.
According to Labor Senator Helen Polley, more than 40,000 Northern Tasmanians will receive a significant tax cut under the federal Labor government's new tax plan.
"In Bass, 47,000 Northern Tasmanians will receive a tax cut, and for 40,000 people, it will be a larger tax cut than under the Liberals stage three cuts," she said.
"Overall, people living in Launceston or Northern Tasmania will, on average, be $1,343 better off under the Albanese government tax plan."
Anyone not living under a rock would say Peter Dutton and the Coalition had the better of the Albanese government since the referendum on the Voice was lost.
Dutton was dictating the news agenda, and the Prime Minister and his team were constantly asked to comment on something Mr Dutton had said rather than have a clear air to prosecute what they were doing.
This change to the stage three tax cuts gives Labor some clear air.
It has the double whammy of actually doing some good for all Australians.
Every taxpayer does get a tax cut. It also takes back the news agenda for the Labor Party and has the Coalition on the hop.
I am sure it gives Labor members some pleasure to see the likes of Peter Dutton, Bridget McKenzie, Susan Ley, Angus Taylor, et al. twisting themselves in knots trying to explain how these changes are bad for voters.
During some television interviews, you can witness Coalition MPs' heads almost exploding with frustration that this move has one-upped them. They thought the PM and his team would not have the guts to make the change.
Did the PM lie when he said his position on the tax cuts hadn't changed? Probably.
But when the next election comes around, all Labor has to say when it is accused of lying is: "We gave a tax cut to every taxpayer in 2024." Most voters would be happy about that.
